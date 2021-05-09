Congratulations to the 2021 Cedar Valley Top Nurses

For the third year, The Courier is honoring the top Cedar Valley nurses who went above and beyond the call of duty for patients in their care.
Perhaps no year in modern history put an exclamation point on the role of nurses than did 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.
The Cedar Valley didn’t escape the grips of the coronavirus, and local nurses rose to the challenge. They have been vitally important in treating and caring for patients during this time, requiring an even higher level of expertise, dedication and compassion.
They have displayed commitment, innovation, empathy, bravery, resilience and grace. Their skills and calming presence have comforted thousands of patients throughout the Cedar Valley.
The Courier is pleased to honor the 2021 Cedar Valley Top Nurses. They are:
• Kayla Boleyn – Cedar Valley Hospice
• Abagail Bumsted – Cedar Valley Hospice
• Anne Ferris – MercyOne
• Teri Gorby – People’s Community Health Clinic
• Paulette Jacobsen – Care Initiatives
• Crystal Jasper – NewAldaya Lifescapes
• Deb Jones – UnityPoint Health
• Mary Jones – Tyson Foods
• Bridget Kuennen – MercyOne
• Andrea McGee – Health Care Resolutions
• Maryury Reynolds – Western Home Communities
• Nicole Wright – UnityPoint Health
Two longtime nurse educators had the daunting task of sifting through hundreds of nominations to select the winners. Shawn Buhrow, who oversees the nursing program at Hawkeye Community College, and Kendra Williams-Perez, dean and professor at Allen College, were our judges for this year’s selections. The Courier is grateful for their expertise and professionalism in choosing the 2021 winners.
The winning nurses will be honored at an awards luncheon Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
Sponsors of this year’s awards are MercyOne and Cedar Valley Hospice.