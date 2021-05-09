Congratulations to the 2021 Cedar Valley Top Nurses

For the third year, The Courier is honoring the top Cedar Valley nurses who went above and beyond the call of duty for patients in their care.

Perhaps no year in modern history put an exclamation point on the role of nurses than did 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe.

The Cedar Valley didn’t escape the grips of the coronavirus, and local nurses rose to the challenge. They have been vitally important in treating and caring for patients during this time, requiring an even higher level of expertise, dedication and compassion.

They have displayed commitment, innovation, empathy, bravery, resilience and grace. Their skills and calming presence have comforted thousands of patients throughout the Cedar Valley.

The Courier is pleased to honor the 2021 Cedar Valley Top Nurses. They are:

• Kayla Boleyn – Cedar Valley Hospice

• Abagail Bumsted – Cedar Valley Hospice

• Anne Ferris – MercyOne

• Teri Gorby – People’s Community Health Clinic

• Paulette Jacobsen – Care Initiatives

• Crystal Jasper – NewAldaya Lifescapes