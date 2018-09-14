CEDAR FALLS -- A concrete truck tipped over trying to navigate a University Avenue roundabout Thursday afternoon, shutting down the intersection for more than an hour.
Casey Noel was driving a Benton's Ready Mixed Concrete truck westbound on University Avenue at the intersection with Boulder Drive at around 3 p.m. Thursday when he lost control and the truck tipped over, according to Cedar Falls Police Lt. Kelli Yates.
Noel received minor injuries in the crash but declined medical attention, Yates said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Yates said speed was likely a factor in the crash.
The crash was cleared at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
There have been numerous accidents at this roundabout. Let's see a report on ALL the accidents at this intersection. You will be alarmed at the number, if CF is truly honest in their reporting. The number of near accidents is astounding! Never should have been built as a roundabout intersection!
Baloney. It's time to admit that you've been wrong all along, Trump. It's public record, so feel free to docuerment for us how many accidents have occurred here, other than one.
A semi in front of me yesterday went up on the median when trying to navigate the roundabout.
Perfect example of the SAFETY of the STUPID roundabouts!!!
OK, then docuerment for us how many accidents have occurred there. It's public record and should be easily found at the CF police department.
Lesson learned: slow things down a bit and the roustabouts are fool proof, folks. Larry Wychoff still calls them the , "circles of death," yet this is the first mishap and still no deaths.
Yates said speed was likely a factor in the crash.
See, paranoids? It's speed, NOT the roustabouts.
