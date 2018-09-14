Subscribe for 33¢ / day
091418ho-truck-roundabout

This photo sent to The Courier by Eddie Wichman of Waverly shows the overturned concrete truck in the Cedar Falls roundabout Friday.

CEDAR FALLS -- A concrete truck tipped over trying to navigate a University Avenue roundabout Thursday afternoon, shutting down the intersection for more than an hour.

Casey Noel was driving a Benton's Ready Mixed Concrete truck westbound on University Avenue at the intersection with Boulder Drive at around 3 p.m. Thursday when he lost control and the truck tipped over, according to Cedar Falls Police Lt. Kelli Yates.

Noel received minor injuries in the crash but declined medical attention, Yates said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Yates said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

The crash was cleared at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
7
4
1
6

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

Load comments