Concerts in Kohlmann

The last concert of the summer at Waverly's Kohlmann Park is scheduled for Thursday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WAVERLY — The final Concerts in Kohlmann performance of the season will be Thursday at Kohlmann Park.

Farmers State Bank will sponsor the event, featuring performances by singer songwriter Michelle Lynn, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater.

Representatives from Farmers State will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy.

