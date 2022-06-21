Concerts In Kohlmann, boat floats continue in Waverly

WAVERLY -- Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. in Kohlmann Park. Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community will sponsor the event featuring Phil and Travis, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.

Representatives from Bartels will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Jimmy Johns will also be serving food at the event for purchase. This week will mark our second CIK Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.