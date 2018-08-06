Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ALLISON — The Sugar Daddys big band will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wilder Park.

They play big band tunes from Glen Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, as well as some newer jazz arrangements.

Popcorn, walking tacos, burgers and pie and ice cream will be available.

Admission is free; people should bring a lawn chair.

