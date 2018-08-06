ALLISON — The Sugar Daddys big band will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wilder Park.
They play big band tunes from Glen Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, as well as some newer jazz arrangements.
Popcorn, walking tacos, burgers and pie and ice cream will be available.
Admission is free; people should bring a lawn chair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.