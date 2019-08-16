{{featured_button_text}}
TAMA — Tama County Women, Land & Legacy will host “Composting: not just for your garden anymore” on Aug. 27 at Red Earth Gardens, south of Meskwaki Bingo/Casino/Hotel in rural Tama.

Dessert and registration will start at 6:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

People can find out how Red Earth Gardens and Meskwaki Casino have partnered in their composting project and learn about how to use compost in their own gardens and yards.

Speakers include Red Earth Gardens’ farm production manager, Grant Shadden, and ISU Extension and Outreach Horticulture Specialist Ajay Nair.

An RSVP is required by Aug. 26 at (641) 484-2702, ext. 305 or by emailing melody.bro@ia.nacdnet.net.

This event is free and open to the general public, both women and men.

