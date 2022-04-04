Compost site open in Waterloo, yard waste collection begins

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo’s compost facility at 2745 Independence Ave. is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week including holidays.
Yard waste curbside service begins the week of Monday, April 4. Your yard waste will be collected on the same day as regular trash service. If you haven’t received your complete schedule or to sign up for service, visit the city of Waterloo website in the Sanitation Department section or call (319) 291-4455.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 1
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
FIRST Robotics Competition - 2
FIRST Robotics Competition - 3
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 4
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 5
FIRST Robotics Competition - 6
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition - 7
FIRST Robotics Competition - 8
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.