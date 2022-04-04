Compost site open in Waterloo, yard waste collection begins

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo’s compost facility at 2745 Independence Ave. is open for the season from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week including holidays.

Yard waste curbside service begins the week of Monday, April 4. Your yard waste will be collected on the same day as regular trash service. If you haven’t received your complete schedule or to sign up for service, visit the city of Waterloo website in the Sanitation Department section or call (319) 291-4455.