Complaints to ombudsman show COVID-19 tested Iowa government

Like much of life in 2020, COVID-19 tested Iowa governments in ways not imagined “and the proof was in the complaints,” according to the Iowa Office of Ombudsman’s annual report.

Problems related to COVID-19, especially in the early months of the pandemic, dominated complaints received by the office. The office dealt with complaints ranging from cities halting garbage pickup, to prison inmates not receiving mail to problems with unemployment compensation and federal stimulus benefits, Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman said in her report Monday.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Hirschman said agencies generally took “thoughtful and practical approaches to continuing operations while preventing the spread of the virus.” Most were receptive to suggestions from her office on how to solve those issues, she added.

However, in some cases, the results were tragic, Hirschman said. Two investigations unrelated to the virus and released by the ombudsman earlier this year determined that excessive workloads contributed to lapses by the Iowa Department of Human Services in the oversight of homes where two teenage girls starved to death.

Summaries of the investigations, which resulted in 27 recommendations to improve Iowa’s child-welfare system, are included in the ombudsman’s report.