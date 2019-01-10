WATERLOO -- Community members are putting together a farewell event for Kevin Dill, in appreciation of his years of service.
Dill, executive director of the Black Hawk Veterans Affairs office, is resigning due to a recent medical diagnosis. He's held the post for three years and has been diagnosed with Lewy Body disease, a terminal condition with no cure. The disease has similar symptoms to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.
Several special guests, who have worked closely with Dill in the past, will speak at the event, including Rick Reuter, a Vietnam veteran, Joe Nolte, a Marine veteran, Justin Jensen from Sen. Joni Ernst's office and Dan Hansen with the Veterans Administration regional office in Des Moines.
The event, to celebrate Dill's distinguished service, is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Diamond Event Center at 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.
The event is open to the public and all veterans.
