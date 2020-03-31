Community spread comes to Black Hawk County; hospitals ready for surge in cases

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County reported its first case of community spread of the coronavirus, which prompted the county’s emergency management agency to raise the response level from “elevated” to “moderate,” officials said Tuesday.
The case — the county’s seventh — is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60.
The reality the virus is spreading among the local population reinforces the importance of social distancing, officials said.
“We will no longer be concerned about the first case of community spread; in fact, you’ll probably not hear us talk too much more about community spread,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson. “We’ve been preaching and encouraging best practices and safe practices from the very beginning as though it existed all along.”
Social distancing guidelines call for people staying 6 feet apart — “the length of a full-size mattress” — limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people, frequent hand washing and avoiding touching your face with your hands.
Thompson reiterated concerns some people still aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should, and warned a surge is probable in Black Hawk County.
“Within the next two to three weeks, I think you’re going to be hard pressed to find somebody that has not been personally impacted,” he said.
Hospitals prepare
Both hospital systems in the county — MercyOne and UnityPoint — noted Tuesday they are preparing for a potential surge.
“We are only getting started on this, and this is the time to really double down and be more vigilant about our social distancing, our hand washing,” said Dr. Dan Glascock, medical director at UnityPoint.
MercyOne has the capability to increase its intensive care units from 12 to 38 beds, while UnityPoint can increase from its current 12 beds to 26.
The hospitals have created one dedicated respiratory clinic each — MercyOne at its Kimball Ridgeway Center, and UnityPoint at United Medical Park. They will serve patients likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 but who do not need intensive care, which would be done at the Waterloo hospitals.
UnityPoint erected a triage tent at its Waterloo location as well, which Glascock noted has not yet been used.
“Anybody that comes in with respiratory symptoms will start there,” he said. “We have not done that yet, because we haven’t really started to see the big influx of people, but we assume that that’s going to happen in the very near future.”
The two larger hospitals — as well as Peoples Clinic, which does not have an intensive care unit — are conducting virtual visits and canceling most well-care visits to save protective equipment and protect staff and patients.
Patients with respiratory illnesses should still call providers first to get an appointment, or could call MercyOne at 272-2273 or UnityPoint at 833-5888 to be screened.
Dr. Sharon Duclos said she’s heard from “essential workers” at grocery stores, as well as her own staff, who are afraid they’ll catch the virus. She reiterated washing hands frequently, not touching one’s face and practicing social distancing works.
“Nobody signed up for this, OK? It is life. This is happening,” said Duclos, co-medical director at Peoples. “We accept it, and we choose how to accept this challenge.”
PPE needs
Both MercyOne and UnityPoint said supplies of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns are adequate for now.
Chief medical officer Dr. Matthew Sojka said his supply was “pretty well set for several weeks out” but a surge could change things “very quickly.”
UnityPoint especially lacks gowns, Glascock said, and is working with suppliers. Both noted they are getting face shields from different sources, including local providers, which could be used to protect the N95 masks used by staffers.
Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, thanked those who are donating fabric masks and said the department would send out guidelines Wednesday with a new mask pattern from IDPH.
STD distractions
Egbuonye said the health department, besides working on the coronavirus response, is still seeing patients for follow-up on sexually transmitted diseases.
“With that being said, please continue to practice safe sex during this COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “We know that social distancing can feel lonely; however our testing services are limited at the moment.”
Duclos urged people to “get behind the recommendations” of health officials and be part of the solution, but noted disasters always seem to bring on a baby boom.
“Can’t have a baby six feet apart, OK?” she said. “We have to think about how we choose to recreate and help with our anxiety.”
WIC assistance
IDPH noted Tuesday the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — more commonly known as WIC — was continuing as normal and open for new participants, but participants are only allowed to redeem benefits in stores.
Those using WIC, therefore, are advised to use the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, health officials said in a release Tuesday.
And officials noted shoppers needn’t be fearful of food shortages.
“The rumors that WIC foods will run out is not true,” officials said. “There is no reason to stockpile food. Both your benefits and the food products in stores will be available throughout the month.”
Those with questions or issues finding food were asked to call (515) 281-6650.
Concerned about COVID-19?
