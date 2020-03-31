Community spread comes to Black Hawk County; hospitals ready for surge in cases

Hospitals prepare

Both hospital systems in the county — MercyOne and UnityPoint — noted Tuesday they are preparing for a potential surge.

“We are only getting started on this, and this is the time to really double down and be more vigilant about our social distancing, our hand washing,” said Dr. Dan Glascock, medical director at UnityPoint.

MercyOne has the capability to increase its intensive care units from 12 to 38 beds, while UnityPoint can increase from its current 12 beds to 26.

The hospitals have created one dedicated respiratory clinic each — MercyOne at its Kimball Ridgeway Center, and UnityPoint at United Medical Park. They will serve patients likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 but who do not need intensive care, which would be done at the Waterloo hospitals.

UnityPoint erected a triage tent at its Waterloo location as well, which Glascock noted has not yet been used.

“Anybody that comes in with respiratory symptoms will start there,” he said. “We have not done that yet, because we haven’t really started to see the big influx of people, but we assume that that’s going to happen in the very near future.”