Community Southern Baptist Church to host pastor

WATERLOO -- Community Southern Baptist Church, 522 Anthony St., will host the Rev. Dr. Deland Myers Sr. and Sister Eve Meyers.

A churchwide conference is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and Oct. 24. 

Myers is pastor at New Birth Online Church in Statesville, N.C., and founder of New Birth Baptist Church in Fargo, N.D. and Ames. Eve Meyers is outreach director for New Birth Online Church and co-laborer with Myers. 

The public may attend. For more information, call 291-6815. 

