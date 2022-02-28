Community resource spotlight: Waterloo walk-in clinic provides immediate mental health care

WATERLOO – The UnityPoint-Health Mental Health Walk-In Clinic was created to provide the urgent care many need immediately when in a crisis.

The Waterloo clinic is touted as a first of its kind in the area — the second in Iowa — after opening in October at 164 W. Dale St., Entrance 6B, on the Allen Hospital campus.

Because of a “therapy crunch” and limited access to medication in the community, the clinic’s manager, Nick Rosauer, said people seeking mental health care had been “flooding” hospital emergency departments, outpatient clinics and other providers.

In many cases, they had to wait weeks for an appointment. The new clinic helps people avoid the delay in services.

No appointment is needed. For those experience a mental health emergency, the only requirement is being at least 18 years old to see a therapist on the same day and be prescribed any necessary medication.

The staff sees people from all walks of life Monday to Friday when it’s open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mothers experiencing postpartum depression or spouses separating are a couple of examples.

“It’s completely normal to feel down sometimes. But when these feelings become persistent, unmanageable or are accompanied by physical changes it may be time to talk with someone who can help,” the clinic’s webpage notes before listing common symptoms of mental health ailments.

Once the immediate concerns are given attention, follow-up options — such as long-term counseling at an outpatient facility, admission into an inpatient psychiatric care unit, or connection to other resources — are presented to the patient to consider going forward.

What’s surprised Rosauer the last five months is the sheer number of people who stop by the facility for their first-ever interaction with mental health services.

“A lot of individuals that have never sought out therapy or never sought out medication for mental health symptoms are coming in despite the stigma that comes with it,” he said. “We’re able to provide them with an experience and show them that the mental health system isn’t always what you hear. It’s not a place that’s super scary. You don’t have to wait forever to get care. And we’re also not going to tell you: ‘You can’t get help.’

“It’s just human beings together, coming up with hopefully a better plan for you so you can feel better moving forward.”

When hearing “walk-in,” people might think of the COVID-19 vaccine or testing sites, which are essentially free. While a medical bill is attached to care, Rosauer emphasized one similarity is that the clinic doesn’t deny anyone services based on financial status or lack of health insurance.

Afterwards, people will be connected with the resources they need to sign up for an insurance policy or Medicaid, or establish a payment plan. The clinic also works with companies like GoodRx to make medication as affordable as possible.

“They are able to walk in, talk and work it through and get that help in the here and the now,” Rosauer said. “People are still kind of in shock that they can just do that.”

According to Rosauer, the three-person daily staff includes a counselor and experienced specialist/receptionist, along with a nurse practitioner or a physician assistant who can prescribe medication. When backed up, he said, he’ll step in to help offer therapy.

On average, the team helps four to five people per day during the colder months (the exception being the Christmas week, when more people faced mental health challenges).

“We have a team that is willing to take on the challenge,” he said. “That’s very important because it can be a high-stress work environment at times, and you can never do it without people that really have a passion to want to help this population.”

As the weather begins to warm up, Rosauer noted, an uptick of eight to 10 people per day are walking through the doors.

The main mission has been to offer walk-in services to people who need mental health help on the spur of the moment.

“Our generation is shifting to the ‘we want it here and now.’ That’s just the new thing. You can order an Amazon box and get it tomorrow,” Rosauer said. “A lot of the folks if they can’t get the help in the here and the now, then they talk themselves out of it. Or if they do set up an appointment and they’re feeling better in four weeks, then they don’t go. But they didn’t deal with what created the problem, and then it just builds up.”

The hope is to reduce the number of people who, because of the proposed wait time, decide not to seek care when it’s needed, or sink deeper into trouble as they wait for an appointment.

“Our first thought was people coming in and getting help with their crisis and then we’d hand them off to the outpatient clinic, so they could follow up and get help from the same individual consistently,” he said. “… our latest goal is to continue to see folks until they can get that long-term therapist. That’s one of the big initiatives we’re pushing. We’re upping our therapy time so we can meet that need.”

In addition, the clinic’s staff serve as consultants to primary care doctors who seek guidance on better assisting patients with mental health struggles in Iowa, which lacks resources in this field.

Getting the word out about what is offered at the clinic is another goal, along with continuing to explore what might be possible with telehealth.

If you or a loved one are considering taking actions related to ending one’s own life, exhibit behaviors or actions that could lead to self-harm, overdose, or danger to yourself or others, this is considered an emergency. Please dial 9-1-1.

