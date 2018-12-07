CEDAR FALLS — The choir of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas cantata at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The public is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
The cantata, “What Sweeter Music,” written by Mark Hayes, will feature a 30-voice choir accompanied by nine instrumentalists. An annual highlight of the cantata is a Christmas carol sing in which audience members have the opportunity to join together singing favorite carols.
The cantata will be an hour in length, and the audience is invited to enjoy a Christmas cookie reception following the performance.
Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian is located at 2015 Rainbow Drive and is handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.