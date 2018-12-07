Try 1 month for 99¢
Cedar Heights Presbyterian

CEDAR FALLS — The choir of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas cantata at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The public is welcome, and there is no admission charge.

The cantata, “What Sweeter Music,” written by Mark Hayes, will feature a 30-voice choir accompanied by nine instrumentalists. An annual highlight of the cantata is a Christmas carol sing in which audience members have the opportunity to join together singing favorite carols.

The cantata will be an hour in length, and the audience is invited to enjoy a Christmas cookie reception following the performance.

Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian is located at 2015 Rainbow Drive and is handicap accessible.

