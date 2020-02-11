Community organizations turn out in force to support Iowa National Guard soldiers

WATERLOO — Nearly 100 members of the community and the Iowa Army National Guard gathered Tuesday to talk about supporting soldiers and their families.
People from organizations in Black Hawk County and throughout eastern Iowa that provide assistance to active duty members of the military and veterans attended the morning-long Joint Community Forces event at the Waterloo Readiness Center.
The organizations provide services ranging from assistance with mental health issues to job placement.
Maj. George Mosby, the Guard's director of family services, said the event was "an opportunity to bring (together) local community resources and connect them with the National Guard and connect them with the community."
In opening comments, Iowa National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Hjelmstad said speakers would talk about suicide prevention, mental health and substance abuse issues. He emphasized the important roles each of the attendees and their organizations play with service members and veterans.
"The things that you folks are doing are absolutely amazing," said Hjelmstad. "You support the forces and their families."
That is needed now more than ever, he noted. "In Iowa here, we're going to be deploying over the next year about 2,000 soldiers."
Among those are 550 soldiers from the Guard's 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Known as the "Ironman Battalion," it is headquartered at the Waterloo center and also includes units from armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls and Oelwein.
They will be deploying at the end of May in support of Operation Spartan Shield for the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which encompasses 27 countries. Among those are Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The exact location is expected to be announced closer to the deployment date.
"We know that we're going to be doing force protection and security operations over there," said Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commander of the Ironman Battalion.
Tuesday's event had been planned for several months and was unrelated to the deployment, announced Thursday. Joint Community Forces events are typically held annually in multiple locations around the state. Still, the timing couldn't have been better.
Merelene Freet, a family assistance specialist for the Iowa National Guard, noted that soldiers and their families will "experience a great shake-up in the next year as they are deployed. ... A very important part of our jobs will be reaching out to families during the deployment. Today, our goal is to build and strengthen our networks."
The topics discussed are "all things that soldiers sometimes struggle with," said Gingrich. For the soldiers and their families "we want to make sure there are organizations and mechanisms they can rely on."
He was impressed with the turnout for the event. "I think this is incredible, the amount of support we have for the Ironman Battalion."
