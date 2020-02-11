Community organizations turn out in force to support Iowa National Guard soldiers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Among those are 550 soldiers from the Guard's 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Known as the "Ironman Battalion," it is headquartered at the Waterloo center and also includes units from armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls and Oelwein.

They will be deploying at the end of May in support of Operation Spartan Shield for the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which encompasses 27 countries. Among those are Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The exact location is expected to be announced closer to the deployment date.

"We know that we're going to be doing force protection and security operations over there," said Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commander of the Ironman Battalion.

Tuesday's event had been planned for several months and was unrelated to the deployment, announced Thursday. Joint Community Forces events are typically held annually in multiple locations around the state. Still, the timing couldn't have been better.