WATERLOO – A longtime radio personality who used to make the Cedar Valley laugh has died.
Cory Ford died at home in rural Cedar Falls on Wednesday. He was 45. Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies investigated and said no foul play is suspected.
Ford, a north Wisconsin native and a father, had been a DJ and music program director at KCRR-FM, working in local radio for more than 15 years.
An official at KCRR said Thursday morning that everybody is shaken up at the station. The station plans to release a prepared statement.
“It’s just a huge loss for all of us,” said Craig Laue, program manager and morning host at KOKZ, where Ford had briefly worked in his broadcasting career.
Laue said it was always a pleasure to work with Ford --- even when they were at competing stations --- especially while lending their talents for charitable events.
“Sometimes it can be competitive in this field, but it wasn't like that with Cory … He would never hesitate to lend a hand, and that’s what I respected about him,” Laue said.
Ford’s position at KCRR was eliminated in December 2017, according to a message he posted on Facebook that thanked his listeners.
“Thank you for all of the wonderful memories … I wish my former coworkers the best and thank them for everything!!! As sad as it is to be forced to walk away from what I have known for so long, it’s an opportunity to finally have the freedom to pursue other dreams,” Ford wrote.
More recently he had been an insurance agent, according to his page.
Ford studied communications at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and his bio on the radio station website --- which was still up as of Thursday --- said he “found his way to radio through many failed attempts at real life.”
After a stint on the morning show at KDAT-FM in Cedar Rapids, Ford came to Waterloo area in the early 2000s as part of the KCRR team.
Lou Waters --- another local radio veteran --- remembers their first meeting. Waters was working a live remote for KFMW-FM at a My Waterloo Days event, and Ford walked over, introduced himself and began handing out T-shirts for the rival KCRR to the KFMW listeners.
“We didn’t have any swag to hand out,” Waters said.
In the years the followed, Waters and Ford would run into each other on the job and off. Occasionally he’d drop by a live remote where Ford was broadcasting.
“It was the start of a friendly rivalry,” Waters said.
Ford briefly left broadcasting but returned to the field with a job at KOKZ-FM. He did the morning show for about five months and eventually headed back to KCRR in December 2013.
“That was his baby. That was his love,” Laue said.
