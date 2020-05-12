Community members serve as family for foster care graduates

“I didn’t grow up with a lot of things,” she said. “It was really hard on me moving to Waterloo … I thought things were not going to get better … thankfully it was way better than I expected.”

With the help of the foster care committee and various professionals, Linsley graduated from Waterloo West High School last year.

“I didn’t really have a graduation party with my parents, so it kind of just reassured me that people do care,” she said.

Linsley was able to secure grants to move into a trailer of her own, where she currently lives and attends Hawkeye Community College’s pre-nursing program.

“The system in general is the reason I’m in college right now. I dreamed of being in college, but I never thought it would actually come true. The system really gave the push that I needed,” Linsley said.

The Foster Care Graduation Committee for Black Hawk County will deliver gifts May 19 to each of the nine graduates’ homes. Each will receive kitchen essentials, including a microwave, dishes, toaster and more. They also will receive a suitcase will overnight supplies and toiletries.