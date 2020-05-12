Community members serve as family for foster care graduates

WATERLOO – For the past 12 years, a committee of caring community members has stepped in to ensure graduating seniors in foster care hit the ground running as they enter adulthood.
Nationally, only 54% of foster youths graduate high school, and only 3% will graduate college, according to Michelle Cooper, a transition specialist with Black Hawk County Department of Human Services.
“Most of the youths aging out of care lack a support system,” Cooper said. “We want to set them up for success so they know they’re accomplishment is being recognized,” Cooper said.
This year, the committee plans a celebration parade May 19 instead of the traditional open house at Hawkeye Community College. The committee comprises various community members and professionals from DHS, Four Oaks Family and Children Services and volunteers with the Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate Program as well as other programs.
Each year, the committee raises funds to give seniors nearly all items needed to move out on their own for the first time.
Melanie Linsley spent most of her childhood in Independence with parents who had a history of drug and alcohol problems, enduring mental and verbal abuse, she said.
Linsley, now 19, entered the foster system her junior year in high school, though she said it should have been “much earlier.”
“I didn’t grow up with a lot of things,” she said. “It was really hard on me moving to Waterloo … I thought things were not going to get better … thankfully it was way better than I expected.”
With the help of the foster care committee and various professionals, Linsley graduated from Waterloo West High School last year.
“I didn’t really have a graduation party with my parents, so it kind of just reassured me that people do care,” she said.
Linsley was able to secure grants to move into a trailer of her own, where she currently lives and attends Hawkeye Community College’s pre-nursing program.
“The system in general is the reason I’m in college right now. I dreamed of being in college, but I never thought it would actually come true. The system really gave the push that I needed,” Linsley said.
The Foster Care Graduation Committee for Black Hawk County will deliver gifts May 19 to each of the nine graduates’ homes. Each will receive kitchen essentials, including a microwave, dishes, toaster and more. They also will receive a suitcase will overnight supplies and toiletries.
Additional gifts can be mailed or dropped off to the Black Hawk County Department of Human Services this week. Community members are encouraged to participate in the effort to recognize the five young women and four young men.
Ellen Vanderloo, a volunteer with the committee since its inception, said it has spent nearly $2,000 on the nine graduates this year. Vanderloo also has been a CASA volunteer for 17 years. Her career as a social worker in the school systems led to encounters with many children with devastating home lives.
Twelve years ago she shared with other colleagues in the field the story of a Waterloo boy who did not have a graduation party, so he brought a cake to the local DHS office to celebrate with the social workers who had helped him. Thus the area Foster Care Graduation Committee was born.
“That story just touched my heart,” Vanderloo said.
Monetary donations to help cover the costs of the gifts are being sought. Checks payable to Success Link can be sent to Holly Otto, DHS, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo 50703. Cards and or gift cards for the individual graduates can be dropped off or sent to that address as well.
If additional information is needed call Ellen Vanderloo at 232-7650.
