Community meal on Wednesday
WATERLOO -- Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W. Fourth St., will host a free community meal on Wednesday.
Serving is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Use the South Street entrance to Fellowship Hall.
5 recipes to make on the grill this summer
This week's recipe roundup features meals that are great for celebrating Father's Day, but most are easy enough to grill up all summer long.
Holidays, birthdays, graduations. All worthy occasions to indulge. This Father’s Day, we’re cooking tomahawk steak on the grill to show appreciation to the fathers in the family.
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it’s a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
No summertime spread is complete without a pot of baked beans. Tender beans slow-cooked in a sweet and smoky sauce pair perfectly with mains from the grill.
Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Mayonnaise is used here, instead, for the same rich results without the raw egg.
A burger buffet proves flexible when guest count fluctuates. Condiments and side dishes can be prepared in advance. Ditto for snacks and desserts. The only cooking to do with guests at the ready is to reheat some bacon-heavy caramelized onions and cook the burgers.