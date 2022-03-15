 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community meal for people in need April 6 at St. Paul's Methodist Church

free meal logo.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St., will serve a free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. April 6.

Anyone in need of a meal are welcome. In-person dining has been resumed, but if COVID numbers rise, it may be offered via drive-through.

Community meals are served on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 319-232-4790.

