Community meal for people in need April 6 at St. Paul's Methodist Church

WATERLOO -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St., will serve a free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. April 6.
Anyone in need of a meal are welcome. In-person dining has been resumed, but if COVID numbers rise, it may be offered via drive-through.
Community meals are served on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call 319-232-4790.
Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association projects
Dome Clock 1
Dome Clock 3
Dome Clock 4
Dome Clock 6
Dome Clock 5
Dome Clock 2
Dome Clock 8
Dome Clock 10
Dome Clock 7
Dome Clock 11
Dome Clock 9
081319kw-woodworkers-02
081319kw-woodworkers-01
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-3
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-1
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.