Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A community should be a voice for its children, the Rev. Quovadis Marshall told a crowd gathered at the Riverloop Amphitheatre Thursday night.

And sometimes that voice should be silence.

And so Marshall, also known as “Pastor Q,” of Hope City Church, led about 170 people — many holding candles — in a moment of silence Thursday night as the community reeled from a week of sadness.

“For some of these parents, they will never hear the laughter of their child this side of eternity. The voices that will shape our culture, some of them have been extinguished and taken from us. For them we stand in silence,” Marshall said.

“Our silence says ‘you don’t stand alone,’” he said.

Last week, human remains were found in Wolf Creek near where 16-year-old Jake Wilson had vanished in April. In a cornfield outside Deep River, the body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts of Brooklyn was found Tuesday, about month after she disappeared, and one man has been charged in her slaying.

“In the span of a week, we’ve had a front-row seat to some unimaginable tragedy, and Jake and Mollie became all of our children. Tonight we are going to grieve together because we need to grieve,” said Amanda Goodman of Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, which organized Thursday night’s vigil.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Goodman also read a list of children and young people from the area who met with tragic ends in recent years. The list included Lyric Cook Morrissey, Elizabeth Collins, Gracie Buss, Liam Mwanje, Jaykwon Sallis, Jaheem Harris, Evelyn Miller, Brody Harrelson, Sterling Koehn, Moe Sed, Cora Okonski, Natalie Finn and Kaiden Estling.

“Tonight is about the children. We are not going to forget one child,” Goodman said.

Marshall said some 1,272 children go missing every day in the United States, and

“For some of these parents … there is a mystery. For some, the answer is they know their children will walk through the door, and for others they hold out hope,” Marshall said.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments