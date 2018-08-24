WATERLOO – A community should be a voice for its children, the Rev. Quovadis Marshall told a crowd gathered at the Riverloop Amphitheatre Thursday night.
And sometimes that voice should be silence.
And so Marshall, also known as “Pastor Q,” of Hope City Church, led about 170 people — many holding candles — in a moment of silence Thursday night as the community reeled from a week of sadness.
“For some of these parents, they will never hear the laughter of their child this side of eternity. The voices that will shape our culture, some of them have been extinguished and taken from us. For them we stand in silence,” Marshall said.
“Our silence says ‘you don’t stand alone,’” he said.
LA PORTE CITY – Ribbons of metallic blue mesh — some faded, some bleached white from the sun…
Last week, human remains were found in Wolf Creek near where 16-year-old Jake Wilson had vanished in April. In a cornfield outside Deep River, the body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts of Brooklyn was found Tuesday, about month after she disappeared, and one man has been charged in her slaying.
“In the span of a week, we’ve had a front-row seat to some unimaginable tragedy, and Jake and Mollie became all of our children. Tonight we are going to grieve together because we need to grieve,” said Amanda Goodman of Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, which organized Thursday night’s vigil.
Goodman also read a list of children and young people from the area who met with tragic ends in recent years. The list included Lyric Cook Morrissey, Elizabeth Collins, Gracie Buss, Liam Mwanje, Jaykwon Sallis, Jaheem Harris, Evelyn Miller, Brody Harrelson, Sterling Koehn, Moe Sed, Cora Okonski, Natalie Finn and Kaiden Estling.
FAYETTE — Nearly a week after a Maynard teenager was killed in a hit-and-run crash south of …
“Tonight is about the children. We are not going to forget one child,” Goodman said.
Marshall said some 1,272 children go missing every day in the United States, and
“For some of these parents … there is a mystery. For some, the answer is they know their children will walk through the door, and for others they hold out hope,” Marshall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.