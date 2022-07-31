Community helps build hub for growing crops

WATERLOO — For the Rev. Charles Daniel, the dozens of people building a structure near Antioch Baptist Church on Friday morning to help grow fresh fruit and vegetables is about revitalizing and re-imagining the Unity community.

The Unity neighborhood, which spans an area south of Newell Street to the Canadian National Railroad tracks and from North Barclay Street to Linden Avenue, is now home to a seasonal high tunnel system. It sits in a once-empty lot behind the church.

The structure, 30 feet by 72 feet, will hold seven rows of crops almost year-round.

The idea was brought to Waterloo by James Bunch and the Hip Hop Farmers Initiative, based in Tennessee. Help in Waterloo consisted of volunteers associated with the church, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Resources Conservation Services, the Black Hawk County Veterans Association, the American Legion, Home Depot, Hawkeye Community College and Habitat for Humanity. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart kicked off the event with opening remarks.

Originally, the Guinness Book of World Records was invited to make an appearance as the volunteers attempted to raise the structure in record time. But organizers said there weren’t the 100 veterans there Bunch had hoped to get as volunteers and the cost to bring Guinness was too expensive – at $20,000.

The veterans who did participate, along with some active duty National Guard, were ready on the grounds at 7 a.m.

Bunch was also there with his wife, Christine; daughter, Latisha; sister-in-law Gwen; son-in-law Ricco; and his granddaughter, Freedom, who started the clock to see how long the building would take.

He and his team have built two other structures, one in Arkansas and another in Mississippi.

The Waterloo seasonal high tunnel was funded through a $461,000 grant from the USDA. Bunch said the purpose is to combat food deserts.

Food deserts are defined by the USDA as low-income areas where residents do not have easy access to a large grocery store or supermarket that sells healthy and affordable food.

Daniel, Antioch’s pastor, has worked on the project for a year and said 13.8 million people go hungry every day in the U.S.

“In order for us to close that gap … this is a small way to service the community,” Daniel said. “And it’s an opportunity to show youth there are careers and opportunities in agriculture.”

Starting next week, 10 teenagers and the project’s master gardener, Karen Moore, will start tilling and planting seeds. She said she received a phone call from the church, and “that was that.” She said the structure will always be 20 degrees warmer than the temperature outside. Moore said since they’re starting late in the season, she’s hoping to plant green beans, onions and collard greens.

For the rest of summer, Moore and the teens will work in the early morning until around 11 a.m. Once school begins, she said, they will work every Saturday morning.

There will also be two workshops for the youths. One in October will focus on healthy eating. Long-term goals are to teach teens about agricultural marketing.

“Agriculture is a lot more than driving a tractor,” NCGS District Conservationist Shaffer Ridgeway said. “I hope young people understand they can make money off of a small lot. It’s got great potential.”

The harvest will go to the food bank, as well as local farmers markets and donations to the community.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, most known for building houses, put its construction skills toward helping build the tunnel. Dylan Does, development director for the organization, said giving back and offering its volunteers’ blue-collar skills was a perfect marriage for the event.

“This is not just an empty lot but a place of growth, life and where people come together,” Does said. “Today is a step toward hope.”