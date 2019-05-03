{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Valley Promise

Pictured are Kaye Englin, Cedar Valley Promise board chair, and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (left), Tom Little (center), and CVP Executive Director Carole Gustafson.

WATERLOO — Community members are encouraged to attend a high school graduation open house for area youths aging out of foster care.

The open house will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 21 at the new Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.

Six young people will be honored, and guests are welcome to bring cards or gifts if they choose.

Donations also are being accepted to provide practical items they will need as they begin to live independently. Checks payable to Success Link can be sent to Carole Gustafson at Cedar Valley’s Promise, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo 50703.

For more information, call Gustafson at 291-2603 or Ellen Vanderloo at 232-7650.

