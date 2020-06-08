Community garden serves under-represented populations in Black Hawk Couty

Wah, 26, was born in Burma and moved with her family to Thailand when she was 10. It is common in those countries for families to grow nearly all of the food they consume, she said.

“I enjoy doing it and also getting to see the plants are growing, being happy,” she said.

Wah said she is excited for the Thai pumpkin and bitter gourd to produce. Both are made in dishes with chicken, and the leaves are boiled and eaten as well.

Everling said she plans to offer other refugee youths more varieties of vegetables from the Congo, Marshall Islands and other under-represented populations in Black Hawk County.

“Same as here in America, you don’t have to just eat our kind of food, you can eat your food too,” Everling said.

AmeriCorps VISTA members, appointed from UNI’s Center for Energy & Environmental Education under the leadership of Kamyar Enshayan also help at the garden this year, including Leah Doyle, a senior at UNI.

“I got plugged in, and I love it,” said Doyle, who participated in Green Iowa Americorps last year.