WATERLOO – The Dave and Sharon Juon Memorial Fund is a Community Fund established at the Waterloo Community Foundation to honor and continue the legacy of community leader, Sharon Juon.

Sharon Juon was a dedicated community leader and demonstrated her love for Waterloo in both her professional and personal life. She served as the executive director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments for more than 25 years and held positions at the Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. She was also an active community volunteer serving over 75 organizations and associations, including the Waterloo City Council as an at-large councilor from 2017-2021.

After Sharon’s passing in 2022, memorial gifts were sent to the Waterloo Community Foundation. Dave and Sharon’s daughters decided to direct those gifts into a Community Fund to continue their parent’s legacy in Waterloo. The fund supports the foundation’s discretionary grantmaking programs that provide funding to local organizations meeting current needs in Waterloo.

Learn more and give to the Dave and Sharon Juon Memorial Fund at https://wloocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1792.