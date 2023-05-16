CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa announced the opening of five grant processes as part of its 2023 summer grant cycle.

More information, the online grant application and grant guidelines for each grant process can be found at cfneia.org/grantopportunities. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on July 15. Staff will be available for technical support until 5 p.m. on July 14.

This is Black Hawk County's second cycle of the year. Priority is given to funding requests that align with community initiatives of advancing racial equity, expanding child care, enhancing the arts, strengthening workforce readiness, building nonprofit capacity and addressing the foundation's areas of focus. Those include arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human services.

Nonprofit organizations whose work plays a vital role in helping individuals become more financially stable within Veridian Credit Union’s service area of Iowa and Nebraska are eligible to apply for Veridian Credit Union's Successful Financial Future Grants. Grants are made possible by the Veridian Credit Union Fund of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

Women's Fund grants address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and healthcare. The Women’s Fund is advised by CFNEIA’s Women for Good.

Grants are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501(c)(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable.

Questions can be directed to Dotti Thompson, grant and scholarship manager, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org. More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa can be found at www.cfneia.org.

