Community Foundation spring grant cycle now open

CEDAR FALLS -- Grant applications can now be submitted to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its spring 2020 grant cycle.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on CFNEIA’s website at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. April 1 to be considered for funding. Grant recipients will be announced in June.

First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County to be considered for funding.

For more information, call (319) 287-9106.

