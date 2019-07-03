CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa held its 2019 Black Hawk County spring grant awards ceremony at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on June 26, announcing the distribution of $394,350 in grants to 38 nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount are listed below by funding areas.
Human Service
- Amani Community Services, Princes for Change, $5,000
- Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley, 2019 operating expenses, $22,000
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, immigration legal services for Black Hawk County, $15,000
- Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Building Bright Futures IV, $10,000
- Family YMCA of Black Hawk County, YMCA parking lot replacement, $15,000
- Grin and Grow Ltd., child care for the working poor and at-risk families, $25,000
- Iowa Food Bank Association, SNAP outreach in Black Hawk County, $5,000
- Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.), $15,000
- Riverview Center, awareness of services and recruitment of volunteers campaign, $5,000
- Salvation Army, Salvation Army operations, $23,000
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Preschool and Childcare, $15,000
- Together for Youth Coalition, adolescent sexual health education, $5,000
- Tri-County Child & Family Development Council, Eagle’s Nest Phase II, $10,000
- Waterloo Rotary: Operation Warm Fund, Operation Warm, $5,000
Friendship Village Foundation, It Takes A Village Childcare, $20,000
Environment
Friends of Hartman Reserve, Hartman Reserve internship program, $10,000
Community betterment
- Afro American Community Broadcasting, KBBG-FM 88.1, $7,000
- Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, Doorway to the Heritage Area, $10,000
Art and Culture
- Art Acquisition/Maintenance Fund, artwork upkeep and maintenance, $6,000
- Bel Canto Cedar Valley, Cultivating a Creative Community, $5,000
- Cedar Valley Chamber Music, 2019 Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival: “The French Connection”, $7,000
- Grout Museum District, general operating support, $10,000
- Metropolitan Chorale, Metropolitan Chorale 65th anniversary outreach season, $5,000
- Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, 103rd season for Waterloo Community Playhouse & Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, $15,000
- Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony operational and outreach support, $15,000
- North End Cultural Center, North End Arts and Music Fest — 2019, $5,000
Health
- Allen College, Allen College Engagement—Salvation Army Partnership (ACE-SAP) Free Clinic, $16,150
- Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, professional development, $8,700
- Comprehensive Systems Inc., health and safety for those served, $5,000
- NAMI Black Hawk County, services for people with mental illness, their families, partners and friends, $5,000
- CommUnity Crisis Services, building a sustainable suicide-safer community in the Cedar Valley, $12,000
Education
- Communities In Schools of Mid-America, integrated student support services in Waterloo, Iowa, $5,000
- Farmstead Preschool, bathroom addition, $5,000
- Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Rebuild Waterloo, $15,000
- Iowa College Access Network, Life After High School — education and training accessibility, $5,000
- Iowa JAG: Helping transform students of promise into tomorrow’s leaders, $15,000
- Quota International of Waterloo, Cops ‘n’ Kids literacy project, $5,000
- Cedar Valley Jaycees, back to school project, $7,500
Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The 2019 fall grant cycle opens July 10 with an application deadline of Oct. 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/grants.
