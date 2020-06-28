Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa grants more than $377,000 to local organizations

Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include Jack Aschenbrenner, Stacie Brass, Joyce Coil, Ken Cutts, Kaye Englin, Susan Entriken, Andrew Finnegan, Rudy Jones, Sharina Sallis, Jeff Seamans, Scott Sernett, Angela Waseskuk, Sherman Wise and ReShonda Young.

Grants are awarded to projects in the program areas of art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.

The Community Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The fall 2020 grant cycle opens July 10 with an application deadline of Oct. 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.

