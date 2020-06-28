Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa grants more than $377,000 to local organizations

CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced grants to 35 nonprofit organization projects serving Black Hawk County as part of its spring 2020 grant cycle. The grants total $377,526.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount are listed by funding area.
Art and culture
- Art acquisition/maintenance fund, artwork upkeep and maintenance, $5,000.
- Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, general operating support, $7,500.
- Cedar Valley Chamber Music, 2020 Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, $6,873.
- Grout Museum District, general operating, $13,000.
- North End Cultural Center, North End Arts and Music Fest 2020, $5,000.
- Waterloo Center for the Arts, Dollar Days with the Phelps Youth Pavilion, $5,000.
- Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse operating support, $15,000.
- Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony operational support and COVID-19 abatement, $17,500.
- Youth Art Team, BRIDGE TO 10, $5,000.
Education
- Communities in Schools of Mid-America, integrated student support services in Waterloo, $5,000.
- Iowa College Access Network, student and educator support post COVID-19, $5,000.
- Iowa JAG, iJAG: Bridging the Gap Between High School and Careers, $5,000.
- The Job Foundation, financial stewardship mentoring program, $5,000.
- Waterloo Community Schools Foundation, We Believe Summer Academy, $5,000.
Health
- Allen College, Allen College Engagement-Salvation Army Partnership Free Clinic, $20,000.
- Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, suicide prevention and support, $11,625.
- Family YMCA of Black Hawk County, general operating support, $20,000.
- MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, surgical masks, $5,000,
- National Alliance on Mental Illness of Black Hawk County, services for people with mental illness, their families, partners, and friends, $5,000.
Human services
- Amani Community Services, emergency assistance program, $5,028.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, agency transformation plan, $20,000.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, fiscal year 2021 operations, $25,000.
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Immigration Legal Services, $15,000.
- Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Building Bright Futures V, $15,000.
- Eye of the Needle, A New Paradigm, $5,000.
- Friendship Village Foundation, It Takes a Village Childcare, $15,000.
- Grin and Grow, child care for the working poor and at-risk families, $25,000.
- Iowa C.O.R.E., We Arose to Plant A Seed (hereafter We Arose), $5,000.
- Iowa Food Bank Association, SNAP Outreach, $6,000.
- Iowa Legal Aid, civil legal services to stabilize low-income residents and respond to COVID-19 pandemic, $15,000.
- Jesse Cosby Center, amelioration of No One With Out A Home, $15,000./
- Riverview Center, crisis response program, $5,000.
- Salvation Army, general operating (non-religious programming), $25,000.
- St. Timothy Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Preschool and Childcare, $10,000.
- Waterloo Rotary: Operation Warm Fund, Operation Warm, $5,000.
Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include Jack Aschenbrenner, Stacie Brass, Joyce Coil, Ken Cutts, Kaye Englin, Susan Entriken, Andrew Finnegan, Rudy Jones, Sharina Sallis, Jeff Seamans, Scott Sernett, Angela Waseskuk, Sherman Wise and ReShonda Young.
Grants are awarded to projects in the program areas of art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The Community Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The fall 2020 grant cycle opens July 10 with an application deadline of Oct. 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.
