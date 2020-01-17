Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa grants announced

CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced the distribution of $301,460.49 in grants to 22 nonprofit organization projects serving Black Hawk County.
The recipients are:
Art and Culture
- Cedar Falls-Waterloo 19th Amendment Centennial Fund, Centennial Sculpture Project, $5,000.
Community Betterment
- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Community Center, $8,000.
- Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Service-Learning: Engaging Youth in Service to the Cedar Valley, $6,385.
Education
- Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Family Literacy Program, $15,000.
Environment
- City of Waterloo, Ash Tree Replacement, $16,575.49.
Health
- Allen Memorial Hospital, Allen Child Protection Center, $10,000.
- EMBARC, NP: Navigate And Prevent, $18,000.
- SuccessLink, SuccessLink/Success Street, $15,000.
Historic Preservation
- Friends of the Gilbertville Depot, Depot Trim Painting, $5,000.
Human Service
- Cedar Valley Bridges Out of Poverty, Getting Ahead in a Just Getting-By World Program, $10,000.
- Christian Community Development, House of Hope, $20,000.
- Exceptional Persons Inc., Employment Services, $15,000.
- Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, Parent Education, $15,000.
- Friends of the Family, Victim Services, $24,500.
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Operations Funding-Black Hawk County, $20,000.
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, Family, Safety, Risk and Permanency Services in Black Hawk County, $15,000.
- North Star Community Services, Raising the Roof Project, $15,000.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, BackPack Program, $25,000.
- Operation Threshold, Refugee Services, $15,000.
- Pathways Behavioral Services, Improving the Theraputic Enviroment-Kitchen Remodel Project, $5,000.
- Waypoint Services, Domestic Violence Victim Services Program, $8,000.
- YWCA of Black Hawk County, Multicultural Services, $15,000
Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The Community Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The 2020 spring grant cycle is currently open with an application deadline of April 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.
Photos of Little Prairie Girl in Grundy Center