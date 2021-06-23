Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa grants $320,900 to local organizations

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced the distribution of $320,900 in grants to 24 nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County as part of its spring 2021 grant cycle.
“Our nonprofit partners are essential in making our communities stronger for everyone. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is pleased to be able to award grant support to these organizations providing critical services and programming that creates a more vibrant Black Hawk County,” said Kaye Englin, CFNEIA President and CEO, in a news release.
Organizations receiving grants are:
Arts & culture
• Cedar Valley Chamber Music, Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival 2021, $7,000
• Metropolitan Chorale, 2021-2022 Rebuilding Season, $5,000
• North End Cultural Center, Hip Hop Summer Literacy program, $5,000
• Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children's Theatre, operating support 2021-2022, $15,000
• Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Operating Support, $15,000
• Youth Art Team, High Stakes, $10,000
Community betterment
• Link Christian Development, Walnut Neighborhood Tree Planting Phase 1, $11,100
Education, youth development
• Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Building Bright Futures VI, $15,000
• Grin and Grow, child care for the working poor and at-Risk families, $25,000
• Hawkeye Community College Foundation, WE Build Waterloo, $20,000
• Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, creating inclusive career pathways for underserved Waterloo youth, $10,000
• The Job Foundation, Financial Stewardship Mentoring Program, $5,000
Health
• Allen College, Allen College Engagement - Salvation Army Partnership free clinic, $19,800
• Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, trauma, diversity and inclusion training, $11,500
• National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Black Hawk County, $5,000
• Peoples Community Health Clinic capital campaign, $25,000
• SuccessLink, $10,000
Human services
• Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, immigration legal services, $20,000
• Iowa Food Bank Association, SNAP Outreach, $5,000
• Iowa Legal Aid, civil legal services to stabilize low-income residents during and beyond COVID-19 pandemic, $20,000
• Jesse Cosby Center Community Development Project, $25,000
• Riverview Center, crisis response program, $5,000
• Salvation Army – Waterloo non-religious operating expenses, $25,000
• Waterloo Rotary -- Operation Warm, $6,500
Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include Jack Aschenbrenner, Stacie Brass, Joyce Coil, Ken Cutts, Kaye Englin, Susan Entriken, Andrew Finnegan, Sharina Sallis, Jeffrey Seamans, Halkeno Tura, Eashaan Vajpeyi, Sherman Wise and ReShonda Young.
Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The Community Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The fall 2021 grant cycle opens July 10 with an application deadline of October 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.