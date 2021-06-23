Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa grants $320,900 to local organizations

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced the distribution of $320,900 in grants to 24 nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County as part of its spring 2021 grant cycle.

“Our nonprofit partners are essential in making our communities stronger for everyone. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is pleased to be able to award grant support to these organizations providing critical services and programming that creates a more vibrant Black Hawk County,” said Kaye Englin, CFNEIA President and CEO, in a news release.