The deadline to submit applications to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Black Hawk County second grant cycle of 2023 and the Women’s Fund grants is 5 p.m. July 15. Technical support will be available to applicants until 5 p.m. July 14. The online grant applications can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/grantopportunities. Grant recipients will be announced in September.

Priority for Black Hawk County grants are given to funding requests that align with CFNEIA’s community initiatives of advancing racial equity, expanding child care, enhancing the arts, strengthening workforce readiness, and building nonprofit capacity, and/or address the areas of focus which include arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.

Women's Fund grants address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and healthcare. The Women’s Fund is advised by CFNEIA’s Women for Good.

Grants are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501(c)(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable; please contact Dotti Thompson at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss the project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal.

The Ackley Community Foundation and the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation, CFNEIA affiliates, also have grant processes open. In affiliates areas, grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service. Grant selections are made by a local volunteer committee with an effort to create a better quality of life for all people in the Ackley area and Cerro Gordo County.

Nonprofit organizations whose work plays a vital role in helping individuals become more financially stable within Veridian Credit Union’s service area of Iowa and Nebraska are eligible to apply for Veridian Credit Union's Successful Financial Future Grants. Grants are made possible by the Veridian Credit Union Fund held with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.