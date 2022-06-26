Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa distributes $453,491 in grant funding

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced the distribution of 31 grants totaling $453,491 to organizations serving Black Hawk County.

The total grant amount awarded includes $421,000 in funding from CFNEIA’s unrestricted funds designated to improving Black Hawk County and $32,491 in Uplift Grants. Uplift Grants are a new, one-year discretionary grant opportunity awarded on a competitive basis to improve life for residents of Black Hawk County. This year recipients are Cedar Valley Chamber Music, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and Link Christian Development.

Grant recipient organization, what the grant will fund and grant amount is listed below by funding area.

Arts & culture

2022 Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, $7,320

Grout Museum District, General Operating Support, $18,000

North End Cultural Center, Inc., NECC Summer Programming, $20,000

Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Season of Re-Energizing, $20,000

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Operational Support, $17,500

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, concert with Northern Iowa Symphony & Megan Grey, mezzo soprano, $7,333

Community betterment

Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective, Improving Our Community Through Cycling, $5,000

Link Christian Development, Walnut Neighborhood Tree Planting Phase 2, $17,838

Education & youth development

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, Project Learn, $20,000

Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Building Bright Futures VII, $15,000

Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Inc., Student Supports in Waterloo Middle Schools by Communities in Schools of Mid-America, $7,500

EMBARC, Community-Based Support for Refugee and Immigrant Students in Iowa (CBS-RIS), $25,000

Grin and Grow, Quality Child Care for the Working Poor and At-Risk Families, $25,000

Hawkeye Community College Foundation, WE Build Waterloo, $20,000

Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG), iJAG: Creating Inclusive Career Pathways for Underserved Waterloo Youth, $10,000

Leader Valley Foundation, Leader in Me, $10,000

The Job Foundation, Financial Stewardship Mentorship Program, $7,500

Health

Allen College, Allen College Engagement – Salvation Army Partnership (ACE-SAP) Free Clinic, $20,000

Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, Technology to Expand Access to Mental Health Services, $10,000

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Black Hawk County, Services for People with Mental Illness, their Families, Partners and Friends, $5,500

SuccessLink, SuccessLink, $20,000

Vision To Learn, Vision To Learn – Improving Access to Vision Care for Students in Waterloo, $13,500

Human service

Amani Community Services, I Believe Leadership Academy, $5,000

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Immigration Legal Services, $20,000

Cedar Valley GearHeads Ministry, GearHeads Ministry, $12,500

Iowa Food Bank Association, SNAP Outreach, $5,000

Iowa Legal Aid, Civil Legal Services to Stabilize Low-Income Black Hawk County Residents, $20,000

Jesse Cosby Center, Jesse Cosby Center Community Development Project, $15,000

One City United, One City Momentum, $19,000

Riverview Center, Crisis Response Program, $10,000

Salvation Army – Waterloo, The Salvation Army Nonreligious Operating Expenses, $25,000

The Fall 2022 grant cycle opens July 10 and has an application deadline of October 1. The grant guidelines and application can be found at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0