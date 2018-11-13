CEDAR FALLS — Nearly 400 people attended the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s annual Celebration of Community event Friday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls where the Foundation announced six grants totaling $138,500.
Special mission fulfillment grants were awarded to Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center, Exceptional Persons Inc., Cedar Valley Arts and Safe Kids Cedar Valley Coalition. These four grants totaling $118,500 align with the CFNEIA’s recently announced community initiatives of child care, workforce readiness, art and culture and nonprofit capacity building.
EMBARC received an $80,000 CFNEIA grant for a two-phase project. Phase one will be an assessment in collaboration with Iowa State University to evaluate the barriers and opportunities for child care and workforce training for former refugees in Black Hawk County. The second phase will be the creation of a walk-in social service clinic and a work ready “navigators” model to create liaison positions to help former refugees and employers navigate the hiring process and make the workplace more welcoming.
Cedar Valley Arts, a collaborative effort of arts organizations and funders in the region, received a $25,000 grant to continue its work to strengthen the local arts scene and make communities better places through the arts. The grant will be used to establish a comprehensive brand and online presence for the organization that will help them move into the next phase of the group’s development.
EPI received a $10,000 grant to implement a new child care program. EPI, in partnership with Hawkeye Community College, is creating an innovative solution to the critical need for child care in Black Hawk County. The new child care center will be located at Hawkeye’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo. The facility, which is slated to open in January 2019, will serve 65 children and employ 15 staff.
Another grant was awarded to Safe Kids Cedar Valley Coalition, a partnership of many Cedar Valley nonprofits working toward injury prevention, for a new lawn mower safety campaign. This campaign would be the first of its kind in the U.S. and has been inspired by the Ryan and Fonda Manahl family of Cedar Falls. The family have been advocates since an accident seriously injured their son, Tate, in 2017. Safe Kids is partnering with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to create a comprehensive awareness campaign promoting lawn mower safety. The $3,500 grant will assist in creation of collateral materials and marketing. CFNEIA’s Women’s Fund grants also were announced. Women’s Fund grants are selected by CFNEIA’s Women for Good group consisting of women who want to empower and improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County. EMBARC received a $10,000 Women’s Fund grant for their parent navigators program, which positions peer trainers in the former refugee community to help women and their children navigate parenting in a new county and culture. House of Hope also received a $10,000 Women’s Fund grant for its new Pillars program for young women aging out of the foster care system and transitioning into adult life without supports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.