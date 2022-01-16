Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa awards grants to 24 Black Hawk County nonprofits

CEDAR FALLS -- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced $349,000 in grants to 24 nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County.
Arts & culture
- Art Acquisition/Maintenance Fund, artwork upkeep and maintenance, $5,000.
- Grout Museum District, general operating support, $20,000.
Community betterment
- City of Janesville, Janesville's new Public Library, $10,000.
- Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Service-Learning: Engaging Youth in Service to the Cedar Valley, $5,000.
Education, youth development
- Boy Scouts of America – Winnebago Council, recruitment and retention of field staff member, $5,000.
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, Project Learn, $30,000.
- Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Hawkeye Community College Family Literacy Program, $15,000.
- Islamic Foundation of Iowa, Little Stars Child Care Center, $18,000.
- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Inspiring Futures – Building Dreams, $5,000.
Health
- Cedar Valley Hospice, grief services, $5,000.
- SuccessLink, Together For Youth (TFY) adolescent sexual health programming, $5,000.
- UnityPoint Health–Allen Memorial Hospital, Allen Child Protection Center, $15,000.
Human services
- Back2Basics Fund, Back2Basics Youth Empowerment Program, $5,000.
- Exceptional Persons Inc ., EPI's employment services, $15,000.
- Family & Children's Council of Black Hawk County, parent education, $15,000.
- Friends of the Family, Black Hawk County Housing Project, $15,000.
- House of Hope, case management, $20,000.
- Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, operations funding – Black Hawk County, $30,000.
- Lutheran Services in Iowa, Black Hawk County HOPES, $10,000.
- North Star Community Services, North Star's Adult Day Care Support Project, $6,000.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, general operations, $40,000.
- Operation Threshold, OT Refugee Services, $20,000.
- St. Vincent de Paul, general operating, $10,000.
- YWCA of Black Hawk County, Multicultural Services, $25,000.
The Community Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The spring 2022 grant cycle opened Jan. 10 and has an application deadline of April 1. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.