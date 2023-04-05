Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services received a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to support the organization’s aftercare services for former foster care youth and young adults in Waterloo.

Four Oaks is one of Iowa’s largest child welfare, juvenile justice, and behavioral health agencies. Working in partnership with providers throughout the community, its voluntary and individualized aftercare services annually help 32-40 Waterloo youth and young adults successfully transition from foster care to adulthood by focusing on education, employment, housing, health, life skills, and relationships.

The goal of its aftercare voluntary services is to empower former foster youth to make their own decisions about their future. The motto is “On your own but not alone.”

“Aftercare seeks to ensure that youth aging out of foster care don’t feel alone or abandoned and having a “village” of support is critical to their success,” said Amy Kallaher, Four Oaks regional director. “We appreciate the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa joining our efforts to help provide former foster care youth and young adults in Waterloo the support they need to succeed.”

Four Oaks’ Aftercare services are part of the Iowa Aftercare Services Network (IASN), which provides services statewide to eligible youth ages 18 to 23 who have aged out of foster care or other court-ordered placements.

