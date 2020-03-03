Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa announces board changes

CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has appointed officers for 2020 and elected three new members to its board of directors.

Scott Sernett, CEO and founder of Sernett Wealth Management, has been elected to serve as board chairperson for 2020, replacing Stacie Brass, partner at The Accel Group, who will serve as past chair.

Other officers are: Pat Monat, Monat Wealth Management, vice chair; Ken Cutts, community volunteer, secretary; and Todd Henningsen, BerganKDV Ltd., treasurer.

New members are Gene Leonhart, retired CEO of Cardinal Construction of Denver; Susan Sims, community volunteer from Cedar Falls; and Scott Thomson, president of CUSB Bank of Cresco. Members are elected to three-year terms.

Returning board members include: Henry Bevel III, Jeff Hassman, Doug Lindaman, Mark Miller, Helen Schumacher, Jeff Seamans, and ReShonda Young. Kaye Englin also serves on the board of directors as president and CEO of CFNEIA.

The nonprofit’s all-volunteer board members are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to the organizations 20-county region and personal involvement in community engagement. The board of directors oversees strategic planning, policy and is responsible for stewardship of over $119 million in assets.

