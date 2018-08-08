CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has awarded grants to three Waterloo neighborhoods through their Bringing Neighbors Together grant program. The grant awards were to be used to provide food and entertainment during Tuesday’s National Night Out celebrations including face painting, balloon artists, jugglers, bouncy houses and more.
The Church Row Neighborhood received $1,600. Its celebration was at Washington Park at Park Avenue and South Street. The We Care Neighborhood received $1,000. Its event was at Highland Park on Highland Boulevard. The West Central Neighborhood received $1,400. Its night out was at the Edison School site in the 700 block of Magnolia Parkway.
Bringing Neighbors Together is a program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa that provides grants to support neighborhoods in Black Hawk County. The Community Foundation believes bringing neighbors together is the key to creating a stronger community. As more neighbors get to know each other, all the residents of the neighborhood benefit. Applications for this grant are on an ongoing basis and can be found at cfneia.org/grants.
