CEDAR FALLS --- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa held its fall 2018 grant cycle awards ceremony Friday, announcing the distribution of $306,677 in grants to 22 nonprofit organization projects serving Black Hawk County.
Grant recipients and the project the grant will fund are listed below by funding areas.
Community Betterment
• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Community Center
• Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Service-Learning: Engaging Youth in Service to the Cedar Valley
Education
• Hawkeye Community College, Hawkeye Community College Family Literacy Program
• Cedar Valley Readers, Coalition Building
• The Job Foundation, Financial Stewardship Mentoring Program
Environment
• City of Waterloo, 2019 Ash Tree Replacement Project
Health
• Allen Memorial Hospital , Allen Child Protection Center
• Cedar Valley Hospice, People Development System and Training Lab
• SuccessLink, Success Street Coordinator
Human Service
• Friends of the Family, Victim Services
• EMBARC, REACH | Refugee Empowered Access to Community Health
• Exceptional Persons Inc., Employment Services
• Family & Children's Council, Parent Education
• House of Hope, General Operating Support
• Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Neighborhood Revitalization
• Iowa Legal Aid, Improving Efficiencies Through Technology
• Lutheran Services in Iowa, Black Hawk County HOPES
• North Star Community Services, Inclusion Through Theater
• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Produce & Perishable Distribution
• Operation Threshold, Refugee Services
• Waypoint Services, Waypoint's Domestic Violence Victim Services Program
• YWCA of Black Hawk County, Multicultural Services
Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization (or government entity) serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.
The Foundation has a fall and spring grant cycle for Black Hawk County. The 2019 spring grant cycle opened Jan. 10 and has an application deadline of April 1. Grant guidelines and application can be found at www.cfneia.org/grants.
