Community Foundation grant deadline nears

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – The deadline to submit grant applications to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s spring 2020 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.

The Community Foundation’s top priority is to fund nonprofits most affected by and/or dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Applicants are encouraged to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.

Grants for organizations providing basic needs services and organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are also currently available. Go to www.cfneia.org/bhcovidgrants to see guidelines and apply.