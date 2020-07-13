Community Foundation fall grant cycle open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grant applications can now be submitted to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its fall 2020 grant cycle. The deadline to submit applications for the fall grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 1.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

The online grant application and grant guidelines may be found online at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants. Grant recipients will be announced in January 2021.

First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.

