Community Foundation extends spring grant deadline
0 comments

Community Foundation extends spring grant deadline

  • 0
Community Foundation logo NEW

CEDAR FALLS -- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is extending the spring 2020 grant cycle application deadline for Black Hawk County.

The new deadline to submit grant applications by is 11:59 p.m. April 8.

The Community Foundation’s top priority is to fund nonprofits most affected by and/or dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation's website at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.

Questions may be directed to Tom Wickersham at (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News