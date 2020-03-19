Community Foundation extends spring grant deadline

CEDAR FALLS -- The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is extending the spring 2020 grant cycle application deadline for Black Hawk County.

The new deadline to submit grant applications by is 11:59 p.m. April 8.

The Community Foundation’s top priority is to fund nonprofits most affected by and/or dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals. The online grant application may be found on the Community Foundation's website at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding.

Questions may be directed to Tom Wickersham at (319) 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org.

