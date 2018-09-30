CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced it has fulfilled its $600,000 grant commitment to the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
A grant pledge of $500,000, made in 2010 and granted over an eight-year period, was a major lead gift to the capital building project and remains the largest single grant in CFNEIA’s 62-year history. An additional $100,000 grant was also issued to establish the Cedar Valley SportsPlex Endowment Fund, held with CFNEIA, which provides membership assistance to low-income families and students.
On average, the Cedar Valley SportsPlex Endowment Fund provides 125 families and 25 youths with memberships to the SportsPlex per year, according to Cedar Valley SportsPlex Recreation Services Manager, Mark Gallagher.
“The fund is really beneficial and was forward thinking on the Community Foundation’s part,” said Gallagher. “It has been essential for those who would not have the ability to pay but need a place for them and their families to prioritize their fitness.”
As a permanent endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Cedar Valley SportsPlex Endowment Fund will provide its essential purpose forever, and as it grows, so will the number of people it is able to impact. Since its establishment, the amount held in the fund has grown to $140,000 through gifts and investment of the dollars as a permanently endowed fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.