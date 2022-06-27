 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Foundation announces 31 grant recipients, unveils new Uplift Grants

Community Foundation logo NEW

CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has announced the distribution of 31 grants totaling $453,491 to organizations serving Black Hawk County.

The total grant amount awarded includes $421,000 in funding from CFNEIA’s unrestricted funds designated to improving Black Hawk County and $32,491 in Uplift Grants. Uplift Grants are a new, one-year discretionary grant opportunity awarded on a competitive basis to improve life for residents of Black Hawk County. This year recipients are Cedar Valley Chamber Music, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and Link Christian Development.

Recipient organizations, what the grants will fund and the amount is listed below by funding area.

Arts & culture

  • 2022 Cedar Valley Chamber Music Festival, $7,320.
  • Grout Museum District, General Operating Support, $18,000.
  • North End Cultural Center, Inc., NECC Summer Programming, $20,000.
  • Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Season of Re-Energizing, $20,000.
  • Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Operational Support, $17,500.
  • Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, concert with Northern Iowa Symphony & Megan Grey, mezzo soprano, $7,333.

Community betterment

  • Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective, Improving Our Community Through Cycling, $5,000.
  • Link Christian Development, Walnut Neighborhood Tree Planting Phase 2, $17,838.

Education & youth development

  • Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, Project Learn, $20,000.
  • Cedar Valley Preschool and Child Care Center, Building Bright Futures VII, $15,000.
  • Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Inc., Student Supports in Waterloo Middle Schools by Communities in Schools of Mid-America, $7,500.
  • EMBARC, Community-Based Support for Refugee and Immigrant Students in Iowa (CBS-RIS), $25,000.
  • Grin and Grow, Quality Child Care for the Working Poor and At-Risk Families, $25,000.
  • Hawkeye Community College Foundation, WE Build Waterloo, $20,000.
  • Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, iJAG: Creating Inclusive Career Pathways for Underserved Waterloo Youth, $10,000.
  • Leader Valley Foundation, Leader in Me, $10,000.
  • The Job Foundation, Financial Stewardship Mentorship Program, $7,500.

Health

  • Allen College, Allen College Engagement – Salvation Army Partnership (ACE-SAP) Free Clinic, $20,000.
  • Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, Technology to Expand Access to Mental Health Services, $10,000.
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness of Black Hawk County, Services for People with Mental Illness, their Families, Partners and Friends, $5,500.
  • SuccessLink, $20,000.
  • Vision To Learn, Improving Access to Vision Care for Students in Waterloo, $13,500.

Human service

  • Amani Community Services, I Believe Leadership Academy, $5,000.
  • Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Immigration Legal Services, $20,000.
  • Cedar Valley GearHeads Ministry, $12,500.
  • Iowa Food Bank Association, SNAP Outreach, $5,000.
  • Iowa Legal Aid, Civil Legal Services to Stabilize Low-Income Black Hawk County Residents, $20,000.
  • Jesse Cosby Center, Jesse Cosby Center Community Development Project, $15,000.
  • One City United, One City Momentum, $19,000.
  • Riverview Center, Crisis Response Program, $10,000.
  • Salvation Army – Waterloo, The Salvation Army Nonreligious Operating Expenses, $25,000.

The Fall 2022 grant cycle opens July 10 and has an application deadline of October 1. The grant guidelines and application can be found online at cfneia.org/bhcgrants.

