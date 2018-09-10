CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has selected 24 students from Black Hawk County high schools to serve on the 2018-19 Teen Trust board of directors. The students will be responsible for allocating $10,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County.
Members of the 2018-19 Teen Trust board of directors are: Carter Roth, Emma Herring, Krisha Keeran, Maya Gabriele, Ryan Westhoff, Siddhartha Kalala, Sophia Schillinger and Marika Yang, all of Cedar Falls High School; Caitlin Heine, James Mudd and Dylan Mack from Columbus High School; Brianna Nash, Dominiqua Watts, Kari Wilson, Michelle Moss and Nia Crowley from East High School; Jayden Engel and Mikaela Meyer from Hudson High School; and Abby Zeets, Carlie Frost, Edina Kuduzovic, Joseph Mills, Maya Winkel and Elizabeth Smith from West High School.
Bekah Bass, a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa, will serve as the Teen Trust student director. Bass, who is pursuing a major in sociology with minors in Spanish and women and gender studies, will serve as a mentor for the high school students, helping them achieve the philanthropic goals they set.
Each year, a diverse group of students from area high schools grants $10,000 to 501c3 nonprofit agencies in Black Hawk County. During their yearlong tenure, trustees develop a grant application system, participate in site visits, establish a fundraising plan and attend training seminars. The trustees work as a team to decide which organizations to assist financially or through volunteer projects.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Teen Trust program was established in 1994 through grants from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and R.J. McElroy Trust. Since its inception, more than 600 youths have participated in the youth philanthropy model. The program continues to educate youth on issues facing Black Hawk County and how philanthropy is an important piece of helping nonprofits solve critical problems.
The application for Teen Trust grants opens on Oct. 19. Applicants must be a 501c3 serving Black Hawk County.
