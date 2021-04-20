Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Public Health will host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the National Cattle Congress Hippodrome, 257 Ansborough Ave.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for persons 16 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also schedule an appointment with the Health Department online at http://scheduleme.link/4603/ or by phone at (319) 292-2360.

Identification cards or insurance information are not required, however all registrants will need to provide contact information and complete a consent form prior to vaccination.

“We want everyone to enjoy prom, graduation parties, vacations and gatherings with friends and family this summer,” said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County public health director, in a news release. “Vaccination means less worry about having to miss summer activities because of potential exposure to COVID-19 and is the best way to protect yourself along with your family and friends.”