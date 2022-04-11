Community collaborates on large-scale 'Joseph & Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' musical at Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS – Mark Fakler has yet to see his “coat of many colors.”

The costume designers aren’t quite finished with it. “I’m excited to see it. I have a coat I wear in rehearsal scenes, but they’re making a brand new coat for the show. The coat is like another character in the story,” said Fakler of Hudson, who is cast as Joseph in the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

With performances at 7 p.m. April 22 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 23 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, the large-scale musical production is a collaboration between the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse and the GBPAC.

Tickets are on sale now and are going fast with more than 3,000 tickets already sold, said John Luzaich, production stage manager.

“It’s going to be an amazing local production. You’re going to think you’re seeing a nationally touring show because of the music, the performances and the scenic design,” said Luzaich, who is manager at the Oster Regent Theatre, home to the CFCT.

The production features cast and crew of 42 actors and 13 creative team members who are local to the Cedar Valley. Twelve different communities are represented, including Eldora, Clarksville, Sumner and Independence.

“Great directing, acting, production and music, supported by resources that allow us to dream bigger than ever, have allowed us to craft a new production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ for our shared communities and audiences,” said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director.

The musical, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2019, has been described as “one of the most enduring shows of all time.” It retells the biblical story of Joseph and his betrayal by his 11 brothers who are jealous of the coat Joseph receives from their father, Jacob. Popular songs include “Any Dream Will Do,” “Song of the King,” “Go, Go Go Joseph” and “Close Every Door.”

“I’ve never been able to do a rock opera like this before, and I’ve always loved the show. I was in the children’s choir for ‘Joseph’ when I was in the eighth grade in Algona, that’s the closest I’ve been until now,” said Fakler. He is vocal music director at Grundy Center Secondary School.

It’s a challenging musical filled “with catchy songs,” he said. “My choir just sang ‘Any Dream Will Do’ last fall, so I already had that one memorized. I think my singing in this show is instrumental for my students, too. I’m their director and have directed two school musicals, but they’ve never seen me perform.”

The show will feature area theater veterans including Dean Messerly, Kim Groninga, Bob Filippone, Brian McCarty and Ryan Black.

Greg Holt, WCP artistic director, is directing the show. “It’s exciting to have this many working parts in a community effort. We tend to work in our little insular worlds, so it’s nice to have this collaborative project and support each other in a very real way. It’s a very upbeat show with good storytelling, a variety of good music. It’s great to have the symphony orchestra involved, and the Gallagher Bluedorn has the best facility, lighting and sound team. Getting to work with professionals like this on such a scale is a rare treat,” Holt said.

Work actually began on the production 2 ½ years ago with plans for March 2021 performances. The show was put on hold during the pandemic, but last fall the creative team and performers began turning the dream into the reality.

Rehearsals got under way in late January two or three times a week. Now the cast acts, sings and dances five days a week for two or three hours at each rehearsal. “As long as we’ve been coming to rehearsals, the actors, singers, dancers – they’re all jazzed and raring to go. It’s one big family,” Luzaich explained.

In true collaborative spirit, people from each organization are involved in all aspects of the show from production and crew to cast and orchestra pit with the symphony’s Jason Weinberger conducting. Ryan Occeña is vocal music director and Christine Dornbusch is choreographer.

Scenic designer is Bill Close of New Hartford, an award-winning artist and author of “BIG, the Story Behind 23 Years of Peet Mega-sculptures.” He has designed sets for North Star Community Services shows in the GBPAC Great Hall and for CFCT shows.

“His set design is fantastic – big and colorful with huge columns and trees that fly in out of the sky and back out. Audiences are going to be amazed that this is a local production,” said Luzaich. He was part of New York City’s original off-Broadway production of “Joseph” in 1981-82 that later moved to Broadway.

Lighting designer is Chris Tuzicka with sound design by Shawn Poellet. Jana Poole-Fairbanks is costume designer. Several people from each of the collaborating organizations are on the marketing team, including Chris Hale, GBPAC’s marketing manager, Blake Argotsinger for the wcfsymphony and Anita Ross, Waterloo Community Playhouse executive director.

Joining the collaboration “was an offer we couldn’t refuse,” said Ross. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to work together. One reason is that we still have visibility issues, even though WCP has been around for 104 years and BHCT for more than 50 years. There are people who are still surprised that we have an active community theater.

“We also have amazing talent in the metro area, and to be able to show off that wealth of talent on the Great Hall stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn is wonderful. Plus we’re collaborating with all these cool people,” she said.

Tickets are on sale now online at GBPAC.com/Joseph, at the GBPAC box office, or call (319) 273-7469.

