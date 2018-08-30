AMVETS host steak supper
EVANSDALE — Evansdale AMVETS will host a steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Karaoke will follow. The post is at 706 Colleen Ave.
Waverly market moves location
WAVERLY — The Waverly Farmers Market will temporarily relocate the market during the Firemen’s Convention on Sept. 4 and 8.
The farmers market will be at the east parking lot of Memorial Fairground Park, in the 700 block of Fourth Street Southwest.
The hours will be the same, 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
CBHS offers low-cost clinics
WATERLOO — The community is welcome to participate in a low-cost, low-income vaccination clinic scheduled at the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, on Sept. 8 and 9.
Times will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 for cats and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 for dogs.
Microchipping will be offered at a discounted rate. Pets must be four months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.
Diabetes topic of presentation
WATERLOO — Focus on Diabetes will present the 2018 Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Waterloo Centers for the Arts.
The latest in research and treatment options will be shared with diabetic patients, their families and the community. People also can get a foot exam or a blood pressure or A1c screening.
The event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.