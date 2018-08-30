Subscribe for 33¢ / day
AMVETS host steak supper

EVANSDALE — Evansdale AMVETS will host a steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Karaoke will follow. The post is at 706 Colleen Ave.

Waverly market moves location

WAVERLY — The Waverly Farmers Market will temporarily relocate the market during the Firemen’s Convention on Sept. 4 and 8.

The farmers market will be at the east parking lot of Memorial Fairground Park, in the 700 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

The hours will be the same, 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

CBHS offers low-cost clinics

WATERLOO — The community is welcome to participate in a low-cost, low-income vaccination clinic scheduled at the Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, on Sept. 8 and 9.

Times will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 for cats and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 for dogs.

Microchipping will be offered at a discounted rate. Pets must be four months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.

Diabetes topic of presentation

WATERLOO — Focus on Diabetes will present the 2018 Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Waterloo Centers for the Arts.

The latest in research and treatment options will be shared with diabetic patients, their families and the community. People also can get a foot exam or a blood pressure or A1c screening.

The event is free and open to the public.

