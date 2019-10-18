Photo dating event at Grout
WATERLOO — Gena Mackamul will present “Clues for Dating a Photograph” at the next Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St.
Gena and her husband operate Elden’s Framing and Photography in Waverly. She has an associate of applied science degree in marketing management and an associate of applied arts degree in photography from Hawkeye.
Refreshments will be served after the presentation. All programs are open to the public. Program admission fees are $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome.
Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
Great Decisions meets Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions study group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library conference room.
They will discuss “The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested” after watching a DVD on this topic. Anyone interested in this topic is welcome to attend.
This community study group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
AMVETS set Hudson event
HUDSON — Ladies Auxiliary Burger Night is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Hudson AMVETS Post 82, 123 Eldora Road.
The event is a benefit for Rita McCulley Lubbers.
Chicken noodle meal planned
WASHBURN — St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., will serve a chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Cost is $9 for ages 12 and over, $3 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for ages 4 and younger. Carry-outs available.
‘Trick or Cache’ set at Fontana
HAZLETON — The Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., will have a “Trick or Cache” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26.
Families can learn how to use a GPS unit, then go search in Fontana Park for hidden treasures and treats. Afterward there will be a fire with s’mores and hot chocolate. Cost is $5 per registered child at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Fall festival set in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – St. Patrick Church, 304 Second St., will host a fall festival dinner and raffle from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the church basement.
The meal will feature turkey, dressing, sweet corn, cranberry salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, and an assortment of pie. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 10, and those 5 years old and younger are free.
Local delivery is available. Delivery and pre-order carryout calls will be taken Oct. 28 through 5 p.m. Nov. 2; call 346-1411 to place an order.
A Country Store will also offer crafts and homemade baked goods, and a raffle features cash prizes worth $250, two $100, and four $50. Tickets cost $1 each or 12 for $10. You need not be present to win.
Dinner and raffle tickets are available from any parish member or at the door. For more information, call the parish office at 345-2006.
Proud Image seeks singers
WAVERLY — The Proud Image Chorus will host an open rehearsal/guest night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2001 W. Bremer Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29.
The a cappella group from the Cedar Valley was formed over 40 years ago and is in the rebuilding phase. They are recruiting male singers to practice four-part harmony. Over the years they have performed for community and charitable events, private parties, fundraisers and their annual show.
Men who like to sing are welcome to attend this event. Members of the community are also welcome to come and listen to the music.
The chorus regularly rehearses Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette, Evansdale. For information, call 229-4291 or email pichorus@gmail.com.
