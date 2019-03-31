Lions Club set to serve meal
FREDERICKSBURG — The Fredericksburg Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 7 at the Fredericksburg Community Center.
Advance tickets, available from Lions Club members, are $7 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults and $6 for children.
Gluten-free pancakes also will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Bridge benefit slated in LPC
LA PORTE CITY — A pork sandwich dinner fundraiser for Wolf Creek Bridge will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the La Porte City Golf Club, 9699 Bishop Road.
In addition to the pork sandwich dinner, there will be live music, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Waterloo Bicycle Works or at the door.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the Wolf Creek Bridge replacement or other Cedar Valley Nature Trail bridges.
The event is sponsored by Preserve Cedar Valley Nature Trail and Cedar Trails Partnership.
Discussion group meets April 8
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss Discover Diversity will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. April 8 to discuss “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond.
The meeting is in the large meeting room at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
The discussion features guest speaker Dr. Abraham Funchess and AAUW member Gloria Tollefson.
The data for Desmond’s ethnography was gathered from extensive fieldwork in low-income housing in Milwaukee.
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome to share in the presentation and discussion and are not required to have read Desmond’s book to attend.
CV3D is sponsored by the Cedar Falls, Waterloo American Association of University Women Community Action Projects — an examination of books on diversity for Cedar Valley residents.
First aid training set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer Heartsaver CPR, AED and first aid training from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 9.
Participants will receive a 2-year completion card upon successful completion of the class. The class will be held in the Clinical Learning Lab.
To sign up, call 352-4939.
