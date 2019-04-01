Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Tom Eachus with Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health will speak on “Mental Health Crisis in our Community, State and Country.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Those interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Bingo is planned from 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served.
Hotdogs, tenderloins and steak sandwiches will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
A KC stag is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is welcome. There’s a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
VFW Post sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., has planned several events.
Comedy Night with Andy Hartley is scheduled for May 11 at 7:33 p.m. Cover charge is $10.
On Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. the $5 meal will include sloppy joes with sides, chips and dessert.
Free pool and happy hour drinks are available all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo is 5 to 7 p.m.
On Friday karaoke starts at 8 p.m. with Casey’s Music to Go hosted by Dave. Hot ham and cheese sandwiches with chips are offered for $3.
Saturday is a day for games, with potluck starting at 5 p.m. Sunday will feature a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m. for those who sign in before 2 p.m.
Wartburg band set to perform
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Symphonic Band will perform its spring concert at 2 p.m. Saturday in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg campus.
Under the direction of Scott Muntefering, the Symphonic Band will perform pieces from television and the movies.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Brunch, bazaar slated Saturday
WATERLOO — The Friendship Village auxiliary brunch and bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 600 Park Lane.
People can enjoy shopping for books, crafts, baked goods and more.
Brunch is $8, and tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 291-8100.
All proceeds benefit Friendship Village Lodge, Landing and Pavilion.
Church to host noodle dinner
WATERLOO — St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St., will host a beef and noodle dinner on Saturday.
Serving will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will include all-you-can-eat homemade beef and noodles, coleslaw, potatoes, beverage and dessert.
Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for kids younger than 12. There also will be baked goods and crafts for sale.
Lasagna supper slated Saturday
WATERLOO — There will be a lasagna supper at Kimball Avenue Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The menu also includes salads, breadsticks, dessert and drink.
Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for kids younger than 10. Take-out meals will be available.
Call 232-4103 for more information.
Blood drive set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — A Waterloo community blood drive is set for 1 to 5 p.m. April 8 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Humane Society hosts book event
WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society will host Barking Book Buddies from 1 to 3 p.m. April 14 at the adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway.
Children, ages 6 through 12, have the opportunity to read out loud to a shelter dog. This has shown to benefit both children, who are sharpening their reading skills, and shelter dogs needing socialization while awaiting their new homes.
Twenty-minute reading times are available between 1 and 3 p.m.
Barking Book Buddies can accommodate 24 children over that time period. Online registration is available at www.CedarBendHumane.org under the events tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.